All-Original 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Proves Rust Never Hurts a Legend

The 1965 Impala is a model that really made history, as it was the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in just a single year. 23 photos



But at the end of the day, this Impala is totally worth checking out, especially if you want to get a taste of what classic muscle looked and felt like. The car can be yours for a little over $30,000, and no trades are said to be accepted. And needless to say, the SS version was the one that most people totally loved, and more importantly, the one that Chevrolet fans are still drooling over these days. Especially if it comes in tip-top shape, that is, as a 1965 Impala SS in mind condition is quite a time capsule that provides us with an original look at the old-school magic of this icon.The Impala SS that we’re highlighting today is the living proof that rust never touches a legend, especially when it’s stored in proper conditions. And of course, this is what totally makes a difference and prevents a beautiful model like the 1965 Impala SS from becoming a rust bucket.The owner of this Impala says on Craigslist the car is completely original, though worth knowing is the engine has already been rebuilt. There’s a 327 V8 under the hood, and it’s paired with a 2-speed Powerglide transmission.The odometer indicates 91,000 miles (146,500 km), and the owner says they are all original, though it’s very important to keep in mind the engine has already been rebuilt.Currently at its second owner, this Impala comes with zero rust, and judging from the photos published in the listing, this Impala is a total head-turner with almost nothing to fix when it comes to the exterior. The interior also looks good, but we’re not being told if any fixes or improvements have been made inside.But at the end of the day, this Impala is totally worth checking out, especially if you want to get a taste of what classic muscle looked and felt like. The car can be yours for a little over $30,000, and no trades are said to be accepted.

