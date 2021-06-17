1967 Chevrolet Impala Flexes Just 22,000 Original Miles, V8 Running Strong

The 1967 Impala engine lineup included a little something for everybody, so the base unit was once again the 250ci (4.1-liter) with 155 horsepower. On the other hand, 1967 was the last year for the base 283ci (4.6-liter) V8, as Chevrolet replaced it with a 307ci (5.0-liter) V8 for model year 1968.
And speaking of V8s, the small-block option available on the 1967 Impala was the same 327ci (5.4-liter) L30, mostly known as the Turbo-Fire 327 and developing 275 horsepower. The 327 gave birth to a second version a year later, though this time Chevrolet’s desire was to provide customers with a more fuel-efficient unit, therefore dropping the output to 250 horsepower.
The 1967 Impala was also available with more powerful options, including the Turbo-Jet 396 (6.5-liter) L35, while the top engine was the Turbo-Jet 427 (7.0-liter) L36 with 385 horsepower for model year 1967.
The Impala we’re highlighting today left the factory with the base V8 under the hood, yet there’s something else that sets it apart from the rest of the crowd. It’s the mileage, as the odometer indicates just 22,429 miles (36,095 km), and the owner claims they are all original.
This Impala has always been babied from the moment it rolled off the assembly lines, and eBay user jp-50 claims everything is in a really good condition, and the only thing that’s not working is the clock. Several parts have already been replaced, though worth knowing is some paintwork has been done too, so you should inspect everything in person to see if additional touch-ups are required.
But overall, this Impala appears to be ticking all the boxes when it comes to a survivor that could end up being worth quite a fortune. It looks great both inside and outside, it features the original V8 under the hood, it has surprisingly low mileage, and it comes with a clean title to get it ready for a new owner.
The starting price for the auction is $15,000, with a reserve also enabled. The BIN price is $31,000.
The 1967 Impala was also available with more powerful options, including the Turbo-Jet 396 (6.5-liter) L35, while the top engine was the Turbo-Jet 427 (7.0-liter) L36 with 385 horsepower for model year 1967.
The Impala we’re highlighting today left the factory with the base V8 under the hood, yet there’s something else that sets it apart from the rest of the crowd. It’s the mileage, as the odometer indicates just 22,429 miles (36,095 km), and the owner claims they are all original.
This Impala has always been babied from the moment it rolled off the assembly lines, and eBay user jp-50 claims everything is in a really good condition, and the only thing that’s not working is the clock. Several parts have already been replaced, though worth knowing is some paintwork has been done too, so you should inspect everything in person to see if additional touch-ups are required.
But overall, this Impala appears to be ticking all the boxes when it comes to a survivor that could end up being worth quite a fortune. It looks great both inside and outside, it features the original V8 under the hood, it has surprisingly low mileage, and it comes with a clean title to get it ready for a new owner.
The starting price for the auction is $15,000, with a reserve also enabled. The BIN price is $31,000.