New F1 2021 Trailer Released Ahead of Next Month Launch

F1 2021 is almost here, but Codemasters decided it's time for a new trailer just to make sure the excitement for the game remains at record levels.



Needless to say, the most anticipated new mode this year is Braking Point, which allows players to start with one of five teams and then make their way from F2 to F1 by competing in three seasons and trying to dominate not only each race but also off-track moments.







And of course, the two-player split-screen mode is making a comeback, so you’ll be able to play side-by-side with someone else right from the comfort of your sofa.



Let’s be honest about it: mastering the F1 game has never been easy, and Codemasters knows it very well. This is why the company is making some changes with the introduction of casual, standard, and expert game modes.



“If you've never played an F1 game before, Casual mode could be for you, with simplified menus and setup wizards in place to help you get the best out of your experience. For those of you who have won a number of virtual world championships in their time, 'Expert' will be an excellent place for you to start your F1 2021 journey, with a highly customisable experience. Tweak your career exactly how you want it, with lots of in-depth settings, like being able to turn player car faults on and off, we know you’ll love to experiment with,” it says.



F1 2021 will launch on July 16 on PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.



