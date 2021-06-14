Zero Gravity Workstation Was Designed for Ultimate Gaming and Working Experience

Forza Horizon 5 Cross-Play and Cross-Save Details Revealed

After so many months of rumors and leaks, Forza Horizon 5 is finally official , with Microsoft taking the wraps off the game as part of an early E3 announcement the last weekend. 11 photos



As far as Steam is concerned, Microsoft says cross-play support will be offered too, which means players who buy the game from Valve’s platform will be able to race against Xbox owners, but on the other hand, cross-save with the console wouldn’t be introduced going forward. But while we won’t be able to get our hands on the game until early November, it’s very important to know who exactly can install the game and what devices support capabilities likes cross-play and cross-save.First and foremost, in terms of support, it’s pretty clear Microsoft wanted the new Forza to be available to as many players as possible. So it runs on both current and new-generation consoles, as well as on Windows 10 PCs (available in the Microsoft Store) and via Steam.But in addition to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One (and further upgrades), Windows 10 PCs, and Steam, Microsoft promises to also bring the game to Xbox Game Pass on day one, as well as on Xbox Cloud. So in other words, Forza Horizon 5 will be available even on Android phones and tablets as long as a subscription for Microsoft’s cloud service is available.Needless to say, the best experience will be available on the new-gen consoles, as Forza Horizon 5 will run at 4K 30on Xbox Series X and 1080p 30 FPS on the Series S. An option to enable 60 FPS will also be available.Cross-play and cross-save support will also be available, obviously as part of the Microsoft device ecosystem. So as long as you play the game on an Xbox, on a Windows 10 PCs, or on a device connected to Xbox Cloud Gaming, both features will be available.As far as Steam is concerned, Microsoft says cross-play support will be offered too, which means players who buy the game from Valve’s platform will be able to race against Xbox owners, but on the other hand, cross-save with the console wouldn’t be introduced going forward.