Forza Horizon 5: Which Version Should You Get?

Just as expected given it lands some three years after the previous iteration, the new Forza comes with major improvements in all areas that matter, including not only improved graphics and gameplay, but also features and modes that are supposed to push the open-world concept a step further.
Microsoft says Forza Horizon 5 sports “our most diverse, adventurous, and social open world yet,” with the company promising “hundreds of the world’s greatest cars.”
At the same time, the key features and modes available in Forza Horizon 5 have been further polished to provide a completely overhauled experience. The vehicle customization system, for example, is based on modern image manipulation software and includes 100 new rims, hundreds of visual upgrades, and thousands of performance touches.
The character customizer is also getting a boost with options to tweak the hairstyle and colors, select from different voices, and even pick prosthetic limbs.
And while the base package is available in all Forza editions launching in November, you can eventually get even more by simply choosing an upgraded package. And here’s what you can get and how much it costs.
First and foremost, the cheapest way to play Forza Horizon 5 is to get an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Available from $9.99 per month, Game Pass will get Forza Horizon 5 on day one and obviously comes with a series of other games as well.
The standard version of Forza Horizon 5 will cost $59.99 in the United States (€69.99 EUR in Europe) and will be available both as a digital download and on a disk. It only includes the base game and nothing more.
And now, the icing on the cake. The Premium Edition is the best of the best in terms of what you’ll get when purchasing Forza Horizon 5, so in addition to the base game, you’ll receive not only a new car pass but also two expansion packs, a VIP package, the Welcome Pack, as well as early access to the game. So in other words, you’ll get not only plenty of exclusive content but also the chance to play the game early starting November 5.
It goes without saying that all these goodies don’t come cheap, as Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition, which is available only as a digital download, costs $99.99 (and €99.99 in Europe).
Microsoft is also launching a digital-only Premium Add-ons Bundle that is sold separately as an upgrade for the Game Pass subscription mentioned above, as well as the Standard and Deluxe digital editions.
The game is already available for pre-order on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PC, and Microsoft says it will also launch on Steam, with the pre-order page to go live later this year. No price cuts are offered to those who buy the game today.
