Three-Year-Old Forza Horizon 4 Becomes a Steam Sensation Hours After Launch

Forza Horizon 4 finally made its debut on Steam earlier this week, and the early adoption figures on Valve’s platform are impressive, to say the least.
Thousands of gamers rushed to buy, download, and install Forza Horizon 4 from Steam, with the official Valve data showing that it quickly reached 20,000 concurrent players less than 24 hours after its launch. Today’s numbers, for example, indicate the game has peaked at 20,203 users.
Despite being a three-year-old title, as FH4 originally launched on Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs in the Microsoft Store back in 2018, this racing game continues to be a hot seller. The number of concurrent users on Steam is already higher than in the case of Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, and several other popular titles.
Needless to say, the team at Forza itself enjoyed this early success, taking to Twitter to thank for the impressive download figures on Steam.
“Leave it to the Forza community to blow us away once again. Within our first 24 hours on Steam we are one of the most-played racing franchises on the platform. THANK YOU!” Forza’s Twitter account posted on March 11.
And yet, it’s not all just milk and honey for FH4 on Steam.
According to Valve data, the game currently has a mixed review rating, with only 69 percent of the reviews posted on Steam being positive. Worse, the top review, which hundreds of people considered to be helpful, is titled “do not buy the Steam version,” with the poster explaining the game is overpriced, and the port comes with lots of bugs.
Forza Horizon 4 comes with a $59.99 price tag for the standard edition on Steam, while the Deluxe edition can be yours for $79.99. On the other hand, the Ultimate Edition is being sold for $99.99, while a series of other packs are also available with price tags between $2.99 and $19.99.
