Forza Horizon 5 Officially Announced, Gameplay Video Looks Insanely Fun

Forza Horizon 5 is the next iteration of a franchise that’s still incredibly popular these days, even though the previous release landed nearly three years ago.But the debut of Forza Horizon 4 on Steam earlier this year showed that Microsoft and Turn 10 Studios have every reason to remain committed to its racing franchise in the long term, especially as the next iteration was expected to come with notable graphics improvements and support for 4K at 60And it does. Forza Horizon 5 will obviously be available on new-gen Xbox consoles and Windows 10 PCs, with Microsoft explaining the game will run in 4K 30 FPS on the Xbox Series X and 1080p 30FPS on the Series S. An optional 60 FPS performance mode, however, will also be offered.Forza Horizon 5 will be set in Mexico, something that we’ve been hearing since early 2021 when people familiar with the matter started dropping hints the game wouldn’t take place in Japan.Just as expected, the new Forza will come with plenty of new cars, including the Mercedes-Project ONE, but also with a refined experience in both Horizon Story missions and multiplayer modes. The Gift Drops, which include personalized Barn Find Blueprints, allow gamers to tune a car and then leave it hidden on the open-world map to let other players find it and eventually park it in their garage.Forza Horizon 5 will work not only on new-generation consoles, but also on Xbox One, and Microsoft says it also plans to release it on Xbox Cloud, which means pretty much everybody would eventually be able to play it, not only on a Microsoft device but also on Android and iPhone.The game will land in early access on November 5, and it will be available on day one to Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Pricing for the standard version starts at $59.99, so expect Forza Horizon 4 to get significantly cheaper in the coming months.