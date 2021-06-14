Forza Horizon 5 to Finally Introduce Working Convertibles

4 Fan-Made Forza Horizon Trailer Makes Us Count Down the Days Until FH5 Reveal

Microsoft has officially announced Forza Horizon 5 , and while the company has already shared the most important tidbits about the game, there’s so much more to discover by simply checking out the first official gameplay video. 1 photo



In other words, gamers will be allowed to bring the top up and down on convertibles with the press of a button, though the full list of cars to come with such capabilities is obviously yet to be disclosed.



While for Forza fans this is huge news, working convertibles aren’t something new for the video game racing industry, and the first title that comes to mind as far as such features are supported is probably Test Drive Unlimited. Launched no less than 15 years ago, TDU was one of the best racing games of its decade, and Forza getting support for convertible roofs shows just how ahead of its time this title has always been.







Available from $59.99 in the standard version, Forza Horizon 5 will launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Windows 10 PCs, and Steam. At the same time, you can play the game on Android and iPhone with an Xbox Cloud subscription, with Microsoft also promising to bring it to Xbox Game Pass (available separately with a $9.99 monthly fee) on day one.



Worth knowing is that Forza Horizon 5 Standard and Deluxe editions will go live on November 9, while the Premium Edition Early Access will be allowed to install the game starting November 5. Xbox Game Pass members are also part of the early access promo.



