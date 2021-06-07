Fan-Made Forza Horizon Trailer Makes Us Count Down the Days Until FH5 Reveal

Next-Gen BMW 7 Series’ Styling Seems Very Different From the Norm and It’s Weird

It’s all thanks to a very good reason: FH4 still offers impressive graphics quality and a continuously refined gameplay experience, thanks to the regular updates it receives.The fan-made Forza trailer that you can see here, and which was published on YouTube channel Cybergear , shows just how awesome Forza remains, even now when we’re believed to be just a few days away from the moment Microsoft takes the wraps off the next iteration of the game.Because yes, there’s a good chance Forza Horizon 5 is just around the corner, with the Redmond-based software giant expected to provide us with a closer look at the game at the E3 gaming conference later this month.At this point, no specifics about the launch are available, but Microsoft is likely to at least share more details , if not some gameplay videos, at E3. It’s not yet known if Forza Horizon 5 is supposed to get a full launch at this event, but everybody expects Microsoft to spill the beans on the game anyway.Rumor has it Forza Horizon 5 wouldn’t be set in Japan , as it was initially expected, but in Mexico. As it turns out, Microsoft itself teased this change in an Xbox video published online a long time ago.But of course, everything is still in the speculation stage right now, even though the Mexico thing is all but confirmed right now, and several reliable tipsters suggested this is indeed very likely to happen. On the other hand, given the Forza Horizon 5 unveiling is just around the corner, we only have to wait a few more days until we hear everything about this highly anticipated release.