Microsoft Releases Emergency Forza Horizon 4 Update to Fix Series 35 Crashes

Microsoft has just announced an official Forza Horizon 4 patch whose role is to resolve the crashes experienced by Xbox users after installing the Series 35 update.
Earlier this week, the Redmond-based software company rolled out the Series 35 update with plenty of goodies, but at the same time, the new release also introduced an unexpected crash hitting the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.
Gamers complained online that the game no longer launched on their consoles, with Microsoft itself also acknowledging the problems and explaining that the only workaround was to take the console offline, launch the game, and only then re-enable the Internet connection from the Xbox dashboard.
However, this was a rather tricky solution anyway, as Microsoft warned that those who deleted the local saves could lose their game progress and then be forced to start from scratch.
Now Microsoft says the issue has finally been fixed for the Xbox Series X and S, so users can get the latest update and finally start playing the game on their consoles. Several users have already confirmed that applying the patch brings things back to normal, with the game now loading correctly and no longer crashing on load.
In the meantime, some Forza Horizon 4 players said they were experiencing similar crashes on PCs as well, though it’s not yet clear if this glitch has also been resolved or not.
Microsoft hasn’t provided any specifics as to what may have caused the problems, but at the first glance, it was all due to the sync process that somehow failed when the game was launched.
This is probably the reason Forza Horizon 4 could still be loaded in offline mode, as the sync process was no longer triggered without an Internet connection and gamers could therefore complete loading the game successfully.
An update has gone live for #ForzaHorizon4 that fixes the Series 35 crash issue on the Xbox Series X/S. Thank you for all the reports and being patient while we got this sorted. We appreciate it! https://t.co/deAFf4Z7hY— Forza Support (@forza_support) May 7, 2021