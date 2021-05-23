Hot Wheels Leak Also Confirms Forza Horizon 5 Launching Soon, Set in Mexico

A new Forza Horizon is expected to launch this year, and while Microsoft and Playground Games have so far remained completely tight-lipped on everything related to this highly anticipated release, the most essential information has already leaked on several occasions.
And another indication that the debut of Forza Horizon 5 is just around the corner reached the web earlier this week when T-Hunted, a blog keeping an eye on Hot Wheels car models, revealed a new collection that could be created in partnership with Microsoft and Playground Games.
The official packaging is also labeled “Forza Horizon,” so in theory, the new cars are created by Hot Wheels and Microsoft specifically for marketing purposes to promote the new game.
The 2019 Mercedes Benz A-Class, Corvette C7.R, and a Porsche 911 GT3 RS are all coming as Hot Wheels models and presumably would be part of Forza Horizon 5 as well.
Furthermore, the cited source posted on Instagram that the release of the new Hot Wheels cars is set for September, and this could be a sign that Microsoft is indeed projected to take the wraps off the new Forza in the coming months.
Previously, it’s been rumored Forza Horizon 5 would be announced at E3 next month, and this new leak suggests this could indeed be the case, and the game should be here by the end of the summer.
Another important tidbit revealed by the Hot Wheels cars concerns the location of the new Forza. Previous leaks have indicated on several occasions that Forza Horizon 5 wouldn’t take place in Japan, as originally thought, but in Mexico, and the packaging of the new cars shows them on a desert landscape that seems to confirm this change.
But of course, it’s important to keep in mind everything is still in the speculation stage at this point, so a certain dose of skepticism is definitely recommended until an official confirmation is offered.
