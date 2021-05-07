Microsoft Acknowledges Forza Horizon 4 Crashes, Releases Workaround

We're aware of a crash impacting Series X and Series S players in the latest #ForzaHorizon4 update. We're working on a fix and will update when we have an ETA. — Forza Support (@forza_support) May 6, 2021

The current workaround is to take your console offline, launch the game, then re-enable online via the Xbox Series X/S dashboard. https://t.co/SvLUEIpROD — Forza Support (@forza_support) May 6, 2021

The team is currently working on a fix and hoping to have an update by tomorrow. We thank you for your patience. https://t.co/SvLUEI8gX5 — Forza Support (@forza_support) May 6, 2021