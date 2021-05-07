Microsoft Acknowledges Forza Horizon 4 Crashes, Releases Workaround

The most recent game update for Forza Horizon 4 has broken down the game on Xbox consoles, with players no longer being able to launch it no matter the workaround they’ve turned to.
The issue appears to be quite widespread, though the only people affected by the bug seem to be owners of Xbox Series X and S consoles.
And a few hours ago, Microsoft has officially acknowledged the problem, explaining that it’s aware of a crash hitting the two console models after the latest update. Furthermore, the official Forza Support Twitter account revealed that a fix was in the works, but no ETA was offered at first.
Microsoft also released a workaround, explaining that gamers can restore Forza Horizon 4 by simply taking the console offline, then launching the game, and eventually re-enabling the Internet connection from the Xbox Series X/S dashboard.
But at the same time, the company strongly recommends against this workaround if you’ve already deleted your local save because this would essentially mean Forza would reset your progress and the next time you launch the game you’ll just have to start from scratch.
In a follow-up tweet, the Forza Support account revealed that the dev teams are making progress on the fix, explaining that it should land as soon as today. No other specifics have been shared, but in theory, we should be able to play Forza Horizon on our consoles in just a few hours.
In the meantime, some players are complaining that the game is broken on their PCs as well, though Microsoft itself only claims the problem is exclusively hitting Xbox Series X and Series S. It remains to be seen if the new update is supposed to be targeted at more platforms than the new-gen consoles, but for the time being, you’d better not try any crazy workarounds if you don’t want to lose your progress.
We're aware of a crash impacting Series X and Series S players in the latest #ForzaHorizon4 update. We're working on a fix and will update when we have an ETA.— Forza Support (@forza_support) May 6, 2021
The current workaround is to take your console offline, launch the game, then re-enable online via the Xbox Series X/S dashboard. https://t.co/SvLUEIpROD— Forza Support (@forza_support) May 6, 2021
The team is currently working on a fix and hoping to have an update by tomorrow. We thank you for your patience. https://t.co/SvLUEI8gX5— Forza Support (@forza_support) May 6, 2021