Forza Horizon 5 Mexico Map Is a Concept Gamers Would Love to Be Real

While Microsoft and Playground Games have remained completely tight-lipped on everything related to the next iteration of Forza Horizon, several tidbits that have made the headlines lately suggest some big plans for the game.
For example, it’s believed the upcoming Forza wouldn’t be set in Japan, as it was initially thought, but actually in Mexico, something that has generated mixed reactions in the gaming community lately.
And while it’s important to keep in mind that no confirmation in this regard has been offered, a gamer on reddit has come up with a Mexico concept map for Forza Horizon 5, envisioning what everything would look like in case this latest rumor proves to be true.
We won’t comment too much on what the eyes can see, but one thing that we particularly like about this concept map is the airport, which is theoretically one excellent place to test top speeds for certain models.
As for the chances for Forza Horizon 5 to really be set in Mexico, you’d better not hold your breath for anything right now, though an announcement is expected to be shared at E3 next month.
It’s believed Microsoft would attend the show with some Forza news, and people familiar with the matter suggest the company is likely to at least offer a closer look at the game, while others believe there’s also a chance FH5 officially sees the daylight.
Until this happens, it’s very clear all these rumors and fan-made art fuel the excitement for the next Forza Horizon title, even if there’s no confirmed information about the game.
Tipsters have previously suggested that at least one new Forza title would see the daylight this year, with another launch to happen in 2022 – so in theory, if Forza Horizon 5 is indeed announced at E3, we should expect the new Forza Motorsport to be introduced at some point next year.
