Forza Horizon 5 Mexico Map Is a Concept Gamers Would Love to Be Real

More on this:

1 Forza Horizon 5 Could Be Announced Next Month

2 Forza Horizon 5 Could Be Set in Mexico

3 Microsoft Releases 400MB Forza Horizon 4 Update with a Single Bug Fix

4 Forza Horizon 5 Still Expected This Year, Unlikely to Be Set in Japan

5 Windows 10 Cumulative Update Breaks Down Games, Causes Massive Forza FPS Drop