Forza Horizon 5 Could Be Set in Mexico

Forza Horizon 5 is so far as mysterious as it gets, and while fans around the world keep talking about this highly anticipated release, everybody involved in the project remains completely tight-lipped on pretty much every little tidbit.
So while we do know that Forza Horizon 5 is coming, we still have no confirmation regarding its launch date, the feature lineup, and where it’ll be set.
But on the other hand, we’re getting all kinds of hints via unofficial channels, and one of the most recent rumors seems to suggest the game would be set in Mexico.
As we told you not a long time ago, Forza Horizon 5 wouldn’t be set in Japan, so the new Mexico tidbit makes sense at some level. But of course, a mysterious chat on Twitter shouldn’t be taken as a confirmation, so a healthy pinch of salt is definitely recommended.
On the other hand, Jeff Grubb is one of the journalists with a good track on this kind of things, so all these hints that Mexico could be the region to host Forza Horizon 5 might not be far from the truth.
In the meantime, Grubb still believes Forza Horizon 5 would land this year, and while some people say it could happen at E3, you’d better not hold your breath for an announcement so early. E3 kicks off on June 12 this year after being canceled in 2020 for obvious reasons, and Microsoft is very likely to take the wraps off some new titles as well.
Until the next Forza title sees the daylight, Forza Horizon 4 is certainly enjoying its time on Steam, as the more than three-year-old game is one of the most successful racing titles on Valve’s platform after the official debut in March. Too bad the most recent updates haven’t necessarily been good news for gamers.
But on the other hand, we’re getting all kinds of hints via unofficial channels, and one of the most recent rumors seems to suggest the game would be set in Mexico.
As we told you not a long time ago, Forza Horizon 5 wouldn’t be set in Japan, so the new Mexico tidbit makes sense at some level. But of course, a mysterious chat on Twitter shouldn’t be taken as a confirmation, so a healthy pinch of salt is definitely recommended.
On the other hand, Jeff Grubb is one of the journalists with a good track on this kind of things, so all these hints that Mexico could be the region to host Forza Horizon 5 might not be far from the truth.
In the meantime, Grubb still believes Forza Horizon 5 would land this year, and while some people say it could happen at E3, you’d better not hold your breath for an announcement so early. E3 kicks off on June 12 this year after being canceled in 2020 for obvious reasons, and Microsoft is very likely to take the wraps off some new titles as well.
Until the next Forza title sees the daylight, Forza Horizon 4 is certainly enjoying its time on Steam, as the more than three-year-old game is one of the most successful racing titles on Valve’s platform after the official debut in March. Too bad the most recent updates haven’t necessarily been good news for gamers.
(Speculation) Looks like Forza Horizon 5 will be set in Mexico ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/nwReSnZOTo— Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84) April 24, 2021