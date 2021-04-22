Salyut Became the World’s First Space Station Half a Century Ago

Windows 10 Cumulative Update Breaks Down Games, Causes Massive Forza FPS Drop

Microsoft is yet to acknowledge these problems with its latest cumulative update, so time will tell if the company ships an out-of-band patch to resolve them or it waits until the next Patch Tuesday, due on May 11, to fix it. And the living proof is the most recent such update which was released by Microsoft on April 13 as part of the company’s monthly Patch Tuesday cycle (Patch Tuesday takes place on the second Tuesday of each month and includes fixes for security vulnerabilities in Microsoft products).This time, the update that’s causing all the headaches is KB5001330, and it is aimed at Windows 10 version 2004 and Windows 10 version 20H2, which right now are the latest two releases of the operating system, so the majority of devices are obviously running one of the two.So what a cumulative update breaks down this time is the gaming experience, as users are now complaining online that installing KB5001330 makes some games totally unplayable. And it’s all because of issues like random stutter, massivedrops, and unexpected lag even while moving the mouse.For example, someone says that moving the mouse cursor in GTA V after installing the update on a Windows 10 version 20H2 computer takes up to several seconds, obviously making it impossible to play at all.Forza gamers (no matter if it’s the Microsoft Store or the Steam version ) are also reporting massive performance issues, with some saying that their game FPS dropped from over 100 to just 30 or 40 after installing the update.While some are blaming graphics drivers for the whole thing, NVIDIA was the first to respond, explaining that the latest Windows 10 cumulative update is causing all these problems. NVIDIA also recommends users to uninstall KB5001330 if they’re experiencing gaming performance issues, but of course, this isn’t necessarily the best way to go given it includes important security fixes.Microsoft is yet to acknowledge these problems with its latest cumulative update, so time will tell if the company ships an out-of-band patch to resolve them or it waits until the next Patch Tuesday, due on May 11, to fix it.