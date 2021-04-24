Forza Horizon 5 Still Expected This Year, Unlikely to Be Set in Japan

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the most anticipated game releases right now, and while so many people hope this new title would land in 2021, there’s absolutely no confirmed information in this regard.
But on the other hand, journalist Jeff Grubb, who’s known for providing information on unreleased games, believes the next iteration of Forza Horizon could still see the daylight this year despite everybody at Microsoft remained tight-lipped on such a plan.
Back in March, Grubb said the new Forza Horizon 5 could still land this year, and in a tweet a few days ago, he reconfirmed the game is due to go live in 2021.
At the same time, Grubb has also disclosed a tidbit that could disappoint some fans. Forza Horizon 5 may not be set in Japan, despite the previous reports that suggested this would happen. No specifics have been offered as to whether Forza Horizon 4 would take place, but if the game is on track for a 2021 release, expect more information to reach the web rather sooner than later.
In the meantime, Forza Horizon 4 remains a super-popular title, even after so many years since its launch.
Last month, Microsoft officially released Forza on Steam, and it was just a matter of time until it quickly became one of the top racing games on Valve’s platform. On the other hand, Steam players received it with mixed feelings, not just because it’s still a very expensive title despite being a three-year-old game but also due to the number of bugs that plagued its first days on the gaming platform.
Microsoft has already released a large pack of improvements, but unfortunately for some, this made the game totally unplayable due to a series of bugs that crashed it just after launch or after finishing a race.
