Better Late than Never: Microsoft Brings Forza to Steam with Cross-Play Support

Microsoft has finally decided to bring another popular title to Steam, nearly three years after the software giant changed its mind and agreed to offer some of its games outside its very own stores.
Forza Horizon 4 will thus make its debut on Valve’s platform on March 9 as the very first title of the entire franchise to ever be offered here, possibly with more releases coming soon.
Microsoft promises cross-play support too, which means that those who purchase Forza Horizon 4 from Steam will be able to race against other players who installed the game on their Xbox consoles, Windows 10 devices, or using xCloud to stream it from the software giant’s servers.
“Thanks to cross-play, join your friends no matter where they play Forza Horizon 4 and drive alongside them and rivals who are racing on Xbox, Windows 10 PCs and Android devices with cloud gaming with Game Pass Ultimate,” Microsoft explains.
For Microsoft users, this is quite big news, especially as until now the company has been struggling to keep its biggest titles exclusive in Microsoft stores. However, Forza is another proof that sooner or later the Redmond-based software giant must make its games available outside its own stores too.
The first change in this regard happened a few years ago and several high-profile Microsoft titles debuted on Steam in the meantime, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Sea of Thieves.
Microsoft expects Forza Horizon 4 to become quite a hit on Steam too, and the company says both expansions that have already been released for the game will be offered on Valve’s platform too alongside the rest of the packs already up for grabs for its users.
And furthermore, the upcoming Hot Wheels Legends Car Pack will go live on Steam too, and everything will be available for purchase separately for any Forza Horizon 4 player.
