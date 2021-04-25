Microsoft Releases 400MB Forza Horizon 4 Update with a Single Bug Fix

Back in March 2021, Microsoft launched the three-year-old Forza Horizon 4 on Steam, and while many expected the whole thing to be just a waste of time, gamers on Valve’s platform had different plans.
Forza Horizon 4 therefore became one of the most popular racing games on Steam, despite being a three-year-old title that was also available with a lower price tag in Microsoft’s own store on Windows and Xbox.
But on the other hand, despite the impressive number of people that bought and installed the game, many actually complained of various bugs, some of which affected the overall performance and the multiplayer gameplay.
An update released earlier this month was supposed to improve all of these, but as we told you already, the patch ended up doing more harm than good. Forza gamers complained of crashes and various loading errors that eventually made it mostly unplayable.
Fast-forward to this week and here’s Microsoft shipping a new update. Labeled “Content Update for April 20th,” the new release was received with much enthusiasm by the community until everyone actually got the chance to check out the changelog.
According to Microsoft itself, the game “fixed a crash for players with Unicode characters in their username.” And that’s pretty much it, despite the update coming in a 400MB package.
This unexpected release made many question Microsoft’s commitment to improving the Forza Horizon 4 experience, especially given there’s a lot to fix in the game right now on Steam. The random crashes are still around, stutters continue to happen occasionally, while many people are also complaining of problems with the multiplayer mode.
Unfortunately, not only that we still don’t know if fixes for all these problems are on their way but Microsoft is yet to acknowledge all of them, so for the time being, users are all alone in their attempt to deal with all the problems they come across in Forza.
But on the other hand, despite the impressive number of people that bought and installed the game, many actually complained of various bugs, some of which affected the overall performance and the multiplayer gameplay.
An update released earlier this month was supposed to improve all of these, but as we told you already, the patch ended up doing more harm than good. Forza gamers complained of crashes and various loading errors that eventually made it mostly unplayable.
Fast-forward to this week and here’s Microsoft shipping a new update. Labeled “Content Update for April 20th,” the new release was received with much enthusiasm by the community until everyone actually got the chance to check out the changelog.
According to Microsoft itself, the game “fixed a crash for players with Unicode characters in their username.” And that’s pretty much it, despite the update coming in a 400MB package.
This unexpected release made many question Microsoft’s commitment to improving the Forza Horizon 4 experience, especially given there’s a lot to fix in the game right now on Steam. The random crashes are still around, stutters continue to happen occasionally, while many people are also complaining of problems with the multiplayer mode.
Unfortunately, not only that we still don’t know if fixes for all these problems are on their way but Microsoft is yet to acknowledge all of them, so for the time being, users are all alone in their attempt to deal with all the problems they come across in Forza.