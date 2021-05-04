Hellcat Charger Can't Keep Up with Eight-Second Turbo Manual Mustang SN-95

The fourth-generation Mustang sits in that grey area where it's not old enough to be considered a classic, but it's old enough to feel obsolete placed next to the modern version. To make matters even more difficult for it, its design was also questioned by some, though being a Mustang meant it didn't necessarily suffer in terms of sales.The SN-95 Mustang had a selection of V8 engines as well as a large displacement V6 for the base model, with the highest output coming from a 281ci (4.6-liter) supercharged small-block modular V8 that was fitted to the later Cobra models. Most of the cars, however, came with a naturally aspirated single overhead camshaft 281ci (the supercharged one was a double overhead cam) V8, since that was the engine used on the GT model for the better part of the SN-95's lifetime.The car in the clip below makes no exception, and it also gets a manual transmission - the trait of a proper sports car, particularly back in the day, but not the best setup for a drag racing machine. However, instead of the feeble 260 hp the stock engine puts out, this Mustang uses a massive 80mm turbocharger to boost the power it sends to the rear wheels through that stick shift gearbox.How much power? That's one information we don't have, but judging by the ease with which it destroys a perfectly good Dodge Charger Hellcat over the quarter mile - setting an ET of 8.98 seconds and a trap speed of 163.65 mph (264 km/h) - we'd guess it's not too far off the 1,000 hp mark.It should be noted that we're dealing with a drag race build here, complete with Hoosier drag radials front and back and even a parachute, for when the track ends too abruptly. The Charger, on the other hand, is stock and riding on street-legal tires. Even though everyone knows the specs of a Hellcat by now, we'll still go over them, just in case we have some newborns reading this.So, the Mopar's (kind of) finest makes 707 hp out of a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, shoving the power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic. It puts on a decent fight finishing with an elapsed time of 10.33 and a trap speed of 137.85 mph (222 km/h).