Cheapest Ford Mustang Drag Races Honda Accord 2.0T in Budget Turbo Match-Up

We're well aware not everyone can walk into a Honda or Ford dealership tomorrow and put the cash on the table to buy any of these two, but they at least feel more within reach than, say, a Lamborghini Aventador SV, or even a Dodge Challenger Hellcat.Believe it or not, the Mustang is actually the more affordable of the two. The car in this race is the cheapest Mustang you can buy, featuring the 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine and a six-speed manual transmission. In this configuration, the tamed pony car still develops 310 hp (314 PS) and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque, which is more than decent for a coupe that costs just $27,155.Over in the opposite corner is the Honda Accord. The Japanese sedan also packs a four-cylinder turbocharged engine, only with a slightly smaller displacement (2.0-liter). As a result, its power output is significantly lower than the Mustang's, with the four-pot unit putting out 248 hp (252 PS) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm).In terms of price, the Honda Accord starts even lower than the Mustang ($24,970 for the base LX trim level), but at that kind of money, it comes equipped with the smaller 1.5-liter turbocharged engine and a. The car racing the Mustang is a Sport version that, thanks to the upgraded engine and the ten-speed automatic transmission, starts at $32,110.So, that means there's a $5,000 gap between these two cars, give or take. The question now is how will all that extra money reflect on the performance on the track? Well, we'll let you in on a little secret: manuals tend to hinder a car's performance in drag races. However, we'll let you in on another secret: spec the 2.3-liter EcoBoost Ford with the optional ten-speed automatic, and you still end up $2,000 under the Accord Sport 2.0T's price with a similar transmission.Click below to watch the 1/8-mile action unfold.