1964 Studebaker Commander Takes on 1974 Chevrolet Camaro in Unlikely Drag Race

The Commander nameplate spawned a few unique and stylish-looking cars in the early 1950s, but Studebaker discontinued the badge in 1958. Revived in 1963, the Commander returned as a boxy sedan. Essentially a lower-priced version of the third-generation Lark, it was offered with Studebaker's range-topping 4.7-liter V8, rated at a healthy 240 horsepower and 280 pound-feet (380 Nm) of torque.While it wasn't the most powerful car out there, the Commander had plenty of oomph to go against midsize cars from Ford, GM, and Mopar. But the Commander didn't catch on and Studebaker sold only a few thousand units until it went bankrupt. As a result, the 1960s Commander is a somewhat rare car and definitely not the type you'd see at the drag strip. Yet here are, with one lucky owner racing his Studebaker at Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race events.This mint-condition Commander goes against a 1974 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 in a very unlikely quarter-mile duel. This Camaro left the factory a full decade after the Commander, but it comes from the dreaded era when emission regulations and the oil crisis forced Detroit to detune V8 engines to early 1960s levels.Featuring a 5.7-liter V8 good for 245 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of (380 Nm) twist, the Z28 is basically on par with the Commander. What's more, both cars are equipped with four-speed manual transmissions. The Camaro is a bit heavier than the Commander, but it's still a heavily contested battle.The lighter Commander takes the win in the first race, running a 14.67-second ET at 94.96 mph (152.82 kph). It posts a similar 14-second ET during the second leg, but it loses the race due to a red-light start. The Camaro manages to take a proper win during the third leg thanks to a 14.85-second run at 91.05 mph (146.53 kph) for a two-to-one victory.If it hadn't been for that red light, the Studebaker might have won this three-way race. A bit unexpected given the quirky, mundane looks of the 1964 Commander, but this is proof that the Indiana-based carmaker built some really cool sleepers before it went bankrupt.