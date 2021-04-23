1964 Studebaker Avanti Parked for Almost 50 Years Is All Original

5 Caterpillar Hot Rod by Snapper Is Built on a Large Scale

Designed as a halo car to draw in drivers looking for a high-performance vehicle, the Avanti ended up being Studebaker's last hurrah. An unusual appearance, the Avanti was one of the most advanced U.S.-made cars when it debuted in 1962. It was also the world's fastest production car in supercharged trim, but that wasn't enough to save Studebaker from going under. 13 photos



Almost 60 years later and the Avanti is getting the recognition it deserves, with well-maintained models changing hands for more than $30,000. Sometimes they even exceed the $40,000 mark, which puts them in line with many iconic classics from the 1960s.



A while back, we stumbled upon a 1963 model that spent



Advertised as a 1964 model, this Avanti was actually built in 1963. Sold as part of an estate liquidation, it's been parked in a garage in 1973 and came out of storage in January 2020. Despite sitting for a whopping 48 years, the Avanti has been taken care of and looks almost as good as it did when it left the factory.



It's finished in a stunning Avanti Turquoise color, one of five hues offered in 1963, that has held its luster surprisingly well after almost five decades of storage. The chrome doesn't look too bad either, but the wheels require a good polishing. Of course, the old tires must go to make this Avanti roadworthy again.



Thanks to the fact that the body panels are made of fiberglass, just like the early



The interior of this Avanti is just downright gorgeous. The seats and the lower door panels match the turquoise exterior, and there are no signs of wear on the upholstery. What's more, the light blue is paired to a cream dashboard and upper door panels for a classy two-tone look. And just look at that instrument cluster; it was so ahead of its time in 1963. The odometer shows only 37,388 miles (60,170 km), a number that explains the pristine state of the interior.



The hood hides a 4.7-liter V8 engine. That's an original mill with matching numbers. The engine bay looks clean for the most part, but a mild



Of course, the Avanti is more famous for its R2 version with the supercharged V8, rated at 289 horsepower, but we can't be very picky given how rare these cars are. The seller says the car is running after the fuel tank has been flushed and the carburetor replaced.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.