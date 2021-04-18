Low-Mileage 1970 Plymouth Cuda Is a Numbers-Matching Shot of Vitamic C

5 Garage-Kept for 43 Years, This 1970 Plymouth HEMI Cuda Is a Real Time Capsule

The Plymouth Barracuda is, without doubt, one of the most desirable classics of the golden muscle car era. Plymouth being no longer around has a big impact on the marque's vintage vehicles, but the Cuda was one hot pony too—especially third-generation models and particularly examples from the 1970s. 10 photos



The finish itself makes this Cuda a rare gem. Only 4% of



Although the car was repainted in its original color in 2019, everything else is all-original. The seller says the Barracuda was in storage from 1979 to 2018, which means it was driven for only 11 to 12 years. And based on how it looks inside and out, someone took good care of it while in storage. It's also a rust-free car, and the photos support this claim. The chrome work seems flawless too.



Unlike the exterior, the interior hasn't been restored. But that's hardly a problem because this 51-year-old cabin looks downright impressive. There are no cracks to talk about, and the vinyl on the seats looks perfect save for a little stretching, which is expected given its age.



Some parts of the dash need a bit of cleaning, but everything else looks fine. All the gauges work, and the speedo includes an odometer that shows fewer than 35,000 miles (56,327 km). This



Under the vented hood of this Vitamin C beauty lurks a numbers-matching 340-cubic-inch (5.6-liter) V8 engine. Originally rated at 275 horsepower, this big-block was potent enough to push the Cuda down the quarter-mile in 14.9 seconds. This car comes with a three-speed manual for row-your-own fun.



The engine has been rebuilt to factory specs, and the starter, alternator, distributor, and carburetor are still original. The exhaust and the rear end are brand-new. Not surprisingly, the car drives perfectly, and it's ready for both highway cruising and drag strip runs.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.