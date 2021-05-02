Tesla Model S Runs into Serious Competition in 1/8 Mile Drag Racing Session

The entire Tesla community is currently holding its breath for the arrival of the new tri-motor Model S Plaid, and it'd better have superhuman lung capacity because it will continue to do so until the summer, which is when deliveries are expected to begin.
The performance figures for the next-level S are supposed to make even the quickest hypercars blush, not to mention the current crop of EVs. According to Tesla, we're looking at a 0-60 mph (0-97 km/h) time of under two seconds, a top speed of 200 mph (~320 km/h), all thanks to a peak power of 1,020 hp. Couple that with the well-known ultra-efficient traction management and the single-speed transmission (meaning the power just keeps on coming, uninterrupted by gear changes), and we should be looking at a drag racing monster.
The thought of the Plaid version is probably why we don't get to see so many videos featuring the current Model S Performance anymore, but there are a few YouTube channels that stubbornly continue to race their Teslas. The "Tesla Plaid Channel" is probably the best example as it's run by a very respectable gentleman who's been involved in the drag racing community for the better part of the last three decades but is now happy to experience the convenience and consistency of an electric car.
Like many other Tesla owners, particularly those who like to race their cars, he too is in line to buy the new Plaid, but instead of biting his nails in anticipation, he's chosen to exercise some active waiting and race anything that's willing to go up against a Model S Performance in a 1/8 mile drag race.
The list of vehicles willing to do that isn't too great, but luckily for him (and for us) there was no shortage of heavily built cars at the Showtime Dragstrip the evening he showed up to film this clip. You know you'll have to work for the win when the car sitting next to you arrived at the venue on a trailer - as a lot of the ones the S will be racing in the video below did - but you'll get to see some tamer opponents too, such as a Chevrolet Corvette C7 ZO6 with 650 hp. Yes, we did just call that "tame" and after you see what the rest of the guys brought, you'll understand why.
