Mercedes EQS Spotted Outside Tesla’s Fremont Plant, Towers Over Model S

Mercedes unveiled the fully electric EQS luxury sedan earlier this month, putting the entire world on notice that it’s finally ready to take the fight to Tesla.
The EQS looks like a beast on paper from a performance and an efficiency standpoint. The German carmaker claims a maximum range of 478 miles (770 km) in the WLTP cycle, and when you’re just interested in going really fast, the twin-motor EQS 580 variant should get the job done with its 516 hp (523 PS) and 0-62 mph (100 kph) time of 4.3 seconds.
Is it as quick as a Model S? Not quite, or at least not yet, because an AMG-spec version is coming. Instead, it offers more range than the Tesla, which is definitely worth certain considerations.
Interestingly enough, an EQS prototype was recently spotted parked right outside Tesla’s Fremont plant in California, and we can’t help but wonder what it was doing there. We suspect it’s a prototype because it still has some camouflage tape left over (see lower front spoiler), probably from when it was covered in it. The Mercedes logo is also hidden at the front, although there’s another badge right on top, which remains visible.
Now, it’s not uncommon for carmakers to provide their rivals with prototypes or even production models for testing purposes, and it’s not like Tesla and Mercedes don't already have a close relationship. Then again, the EQS could be there for a completely different purpose.
If you were in charge of Tesla, wouldn’t you want to know exactly what your rivals are doing in a sector that you’ve dominated for nearly a decade? We would too.
The images, courtesy of The Kilowatts on Twitter, also show a Model S parked immediately to the EQS’s left. Both cars are white and even though the Mercedes is physically closer to the camera, it’s easy to see just how “voluminous” it is next to the Tesla flagship sedan, which on paper is supposedly a little wider than the Benz.
We do know the EQS has a much nicer interior, obviously. But we’re not very sure whether it’s actually a better-looking car, overall, compared to the Model S.
MERCEDES EQS SPOTTED IN ONE OF THE MOST UNLIKELY PLACES- Tesla’s Fremont Factory just steps from a public Supercharger!— The Kilowatts ?????? (@klwtts) April 28, 2021
With the first deliveries of the EQS expected this summer, we’re left wondering how this lightly camouflaged premium electric car got here! #MercedesBenz #EQS pic.twitter.com/xYhqN34AIJ