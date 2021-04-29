Tesla Has a RAM TRX on Its Test Track, But What Could It Be Doing with It?

4 The Tesla Cybertruck Starts Deliveries This Year “If We Get Lucky,” Says Musk



Stellantis is doing the absolute right thing by sticking the Hellcat V8 into anything it sets its eyes on, from a pickup truck to an SUV with seven seats. The only thing left would be the Chrysler Pacifica minivan, but that might just be too much tomfoolery even for the manufacturer formerly known as FCA. 11 photos



You might have forgotten about the Cybertruck, and that's OK: it's hard to remember things that don't really exist. It's been 18 months since Tesla first unveiled the wedge-shaped truck and, according to the EV maker, it'll be no more than six more months before its production begins. Whether you believe that or not depends on whether it's the first time you hear about Tesla or you're well aware of the company's delaying antics.



While we can't know for sure why the truck was there, it doesn't take much brainpower to guess it was being used as a benchmark for the Cybertruck. After all, it is the closest one in terms of performance to the electric truck's announced specs, so Tesla might see it as "the one to beat".



Despite the TRX's impressive specs (starting with the 702 hp), the Cybertruck should have no problem beating it both where it matters (0-60 acceleration time) as well as where it really matters (max towing and payload capacities). However, as the footage below shows, only one of them actually exists at this moment, so there's that to consider as well.



The good news is that the TRX's presence there at least shows



(TRX shows up at 1:20)



