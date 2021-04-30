2021 Mustang GT 10-Speed Races Camaro LT1 Manual, Tough to Say Who Won

Here we go again. What is this, round three in the past month alone? Good thing we can never get enough of watching the Camaro and the Mustang race each other because there’s often not much between them, as long as the specs match.
As always, we have to consider all the variables, such as model year, weight, passengers (or lack thereof), gearboxes, and even the drivers, especially if one of the two cars has a manual transmission. These might even be the exact same cars that pulled each other at the beginning of April, and if you recall, it ended in a draw.
Back then, the Mustang won the first two races (both from 30 mph/48 kph), while the Camaro took the final two, which featured a 50 mph (80 kph) roll. In this new clip, we have three total races, and the cars are specified as follows: 2021 Mustang GT 5.0 with ten-speed automatic and a Camaro LT1 with a six-speed manual plus weight reduction measures (no passenger seat, no rear seat).
The uploader says that the Camaro was scaled at 3,400 lbs (1,542 kg) and the Mustang at 3,700 lbs (1,678 kg). A difference of 300 lbs (136 kg) is nothing to scoff at.
As for their performance figures, the Mustang GT comes with a 5.0-liter gen 3 Coyote V8 engine, rated at 460 hp (466 PS) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque. Meanwhile, the LT1-powered Chevy Camaro has a 6.2-liter V8 unit, producing 455 hp (461 PS) and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) of torque.
The Camaro took the first race here, with its driver doing a really good job shifting gears manually. The other two pulls were a lot more difficult to call one way or the other. In any case, we'll leave it to you guys to decide who won.
