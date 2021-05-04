Old vs New Tesla Model 3 Battle Shows There’s No Such Thing as Identical Cars

Both Carwow and Mat Watson himself (on his personal YT channel) have been growing quite fond of encounters that see models from the same make pitted against each other, but at least in the past there was more to differentiate the cars aside from the body color. On this occasion, though, we see a couple of Tesla Model 3s lined up... and we’re positively curious about what happens next.
There are many times when an old versus new model battle has ample value, such as providing an interesting perspective as to why (or why not) you should be spending loads of cash for the very latest release. But we seriously doubt that's the case here.
After all, the specifications provided by Mat Watson, the well-known giddy host of the carwow channel on YouTube paint the odd picture of having the exact same car on the airstrip... albeit in a different hue. Basically, one is black (the new Tesla Model 3 Performance) and the other one is white (yes, the slightly older Tesla Model 3 Performance).
But they decided to be as nerdy as one gets to be in the automotive industry and indulge in asking if there’s even the slightest of differences between the two cars, as per reports from Tesla fans and owners. At first sight, these two are identical... but bear with us past the actual specifications and from the 0:30 mark Watson actually explains why they were intrigued.
Naturally, we’re also here for the action, so after the traditional engine sound check (from the 1:30 mark and we’re well aware they’re EVs) we get the first drag race run (2:30), the second (3:20) and even the third one after some OnlyFans jokes and switching sides (4:10)... but the result stays the same.
Basically, the old Tesla Model 3 Performance (white 2020 MY example, so there will be no confusion with the 2021 one) slightly edges the newer version... even though both have the same 11.7-second quarter mile time on the damp airstrip.
We also get a couple of roll races (from 5:28) at 30 (48 kph) and 50 mph (80 kph) along with two brake tests to put everything into perspective, including the fact that even when you think two cars are mostly identical it’s the finer details that make the difference. Such as the added weight coming from new components, a different tire choice, or which side of the tarmac got the least amount of moisture.
