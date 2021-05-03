1,100 HP Integra Does FWD Burnouts, Races Big Block '67 Police Car Barracuda

There are multiple means to obtain speed and finding the best way (or the most intriguing or innovative) to combine them into a fast car must be one of the most satisfying sensations.
Generally speaking, though, there are few aspects the industry seems to have agreed on. For instance, the best setup for a performance car is either rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, depending on the situation. Under virtually no circumstances is front-wheel-drive a better option than both of these.
Well, a certain 1992 Acura Integra GS-R (or what's left of it) owner called Robert would like to disagree. The 1990s Japanese model has got to be one of the craziest setups you'll ever see. Not only is it front-wheel-drive (those massive 26-inch Mickey Thompson tires barely fit under the flared wheel arches), but it also has a 1.7-liter four-cylinder engine initially developed all the way back in 1988.
Despite these shortcomings, there's nothing a big turbo can't fix, and the Integra hides (actually, it has no engine cover, so it's quite the opposite) a Precision Turbo Gen2 7285 blower, helping it reach a claimed 1,100 hp output thanks in no small part to the engine's ability to rev up to 11,000 rpm.
Visually speaking, the Integra looks like a clean build, and even some of the interior has made it through. On closer inspection, however, you can see the rear wheels and their wheel arches don't quite align. That's because the owner extended the car's wheelbase without modifying the panels as well but considering how wacky everything else is about this car, we'd have to be crazy to linger too much on something as menial as that.
Performance-wise, the so-called "fastest second-gen Integra in the world" claims a quarter-mile ET of 8.63 seconds with a trap speed of 174 mph (280 km/h). Anything close to that should be enough to beat its opponent for the day, a big block 1967 Plymouth Barracuda police car.
As any self-respecting Cuda, this black-and-white one also houses a V8 engine under its custom carbon fiber hood - a 1971 440 (7.2-liter) iron block that made up to 390 hp in its original form. The car's owner, the founder of L.A.S.D. Motorsports, Scott Graham, says the car now develops 635 wheel horsepower and will cover the quarter mile in nine seconds flat. Well, that settles it, then: the Integra is the winner.
Fortunately, the race ("races", we should say) is a lot more interesting than that, helped to some degree by a few technical difficulties for one of the parties. Even so, it's definitely one of the best match-ups that Hoonigan's series "This vs. That" has ever produced, and that says something. Enjoy.
