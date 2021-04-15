Plymouth Barracuda "Deep Devil" Looks Like a Classic Monster in Sharp Rendering

One of the greatest assets of a classic muscle car is that it doesn't need much to redefine its visual identity, so you can make it appealing to a very specific audience with minimal mods, at least on a visual level. Case in point with the virtual build portrayed in the rendering we have here.
We're feasting our eyes on a 3D incarnation of a 1971 Plymouth Barracuda, part of the third-generation Barracuda, which is one of the most coveted machines of its age. That's because the generation change meant the nameplate left the basic Valiant underpinnings behind, sharing a platform with the then-new Dodge Challenger and adopting extrovert styling.
The shaker hood, which is a functional piece, obviously adds to the vehicle's appeal, and we'll move on the custom treatment received via the pixel transformation.
The machine now sits considerably further from the sky than it used to. Of course, a real-world build of the sort might involve much deeper changes that are invisible to the naked eye, with these potentially going as deep as a modern chassis and custom suspension work that would bring a serious update in terms of handling. After all, you wouldn't want a contemporary muscle car outrunning you when things get twisty, would you?
And while the custom wheels obviously act as eye candy, they also serve the said go-fast purpose. To be more precise, the uber-wide hardware we're looking at involves multi-piece units coming from SevenK Wheels, with the mirror-like finish of the custom shoes generating a stark contrast to the black hue that covers most of the real estate. And yes, it was this approach that convinced us to come up with the nickname in the title.
The front end of the beast also sports slight updates, and it all starts with a set of pins keeping the hood in place. Then we have the air dam that barely touches the road.
As for the mind behind these pixels, the work currently parked on our screens comes from a digital artist named Kasim Tlibekov.
Now, since we mentioned real-world projects above, the Plymouth Barracuda seen here reminds us of the visual style used by Dave Kindig, a customizer you may know thanks to his Bitchin' Rides TV Show.
