3 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Found While Going to Pick Blueberries, V8 Still Running

1 1957 Chevy Bel Air Barn Find Sees Daylight After 25 Years, Has the Original 283

More on this:

Chuck 55 Is One Badass 1955 Chevy Bel Air Drag Beast

Tri-Five Chevys are better off restored given how much they're worth nowadays, but turning one of these 1955 to 1957 rigs into a dragster is just as cool. Vintage Bel Air gassers are my favorite, but Chuck 55 is a modern dragster that ticks all the right boxes. What is Chuck 55, you ask? Well, it's the meanest and fastest Tri-Five racer out there. 1 photo



A very vintage-looking



What matters here is that this Tri-Five flies like the wind. In this 10-minute video, you can see it going against a nitrous-powered Chevelle that's also fast but not quite as impressive. Chuck 55 runs so hard that halfway through the race, it loses control for a bit. Luckily, the driver gets a good grip on the car and prevents it from going sideways too much.



The second race sees Chuck 55 taken on Blue Nightmare, a 1920s Ford with an extended front section with a Formula One-style nose. There's also a massive spoiler atop the roof and a blower that's as tall as the car itself. The hood delete makes it look even more spectacular.



Chuck 55 wins effortlessly with what appears to be a five-second run. Needless to say, it's one of the quickest



Chuck 55 has been hitting the drag strips across the country for many years now, but you should be more familiar with the owner, Chuck Parker. He's become a famous reality TV personality since he appeared on the "Street Outlaws" series, but he isn't resting on his laurels when it comes to racing. His beefed-up Tri-Five hides a monstrous V8 under the hood and runs like hell.A very vintage-looking 1955 Chevy with a big spoiler and drag-spec rubber, Chuck 55 draws juice from a nitrous-fed V8 that displaces "over 900 cubic inches." That's more than 14.7 liters. Holy moly, that's a lot of engine! And it sounds like it cranks out a lot of oomph. How much? Well, if you have to ask, then you're probably too slow to go against Chuck 55.What matters here is that this Tri-Five flies like the wind. In this 10-minute video, you can see it going against a nitrous-powered Chevelle that's also fast but not quite as impressive. Chuck 55 runs so hard that halfway through the race, it loses control for a bit. Luckily, the driver gets a good grip on the car and prevents it from going sideways too much.The second race sees Chuck 55 taken on Blue Nightmare, a 1920s Ford with an extended front section with a Formula One-style nose. There's also a massive spoiler atop the roof and a blower that's as tall as the car itself. The hood delete makes it look even more spectacular.Chuck 55 wins effortlessly with what appears to be a five-second run. Needless to say, it's one of the quickest Bel Air-based dragsters out there.