1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Found While Going to Pick Blueberries, V8 Still Running

While some people have made a hobby out of saving abandoned cars from barns or garages where they’ve been sitting for decades, others just accidentally happen to come across classics worth taking back home, in some cases in pretty good condition. 20 photos



“I got a glimpse of it and of course asked if they owned it and if I could go look at it. After looking at it I asked if it was for sale. The owner said the car was in the family since 1974 when the father purchased the car for his son. He said that it was his brothers that passed away in the early '80s. His surviving brothers kept the car in the family barn since then,” eBay seller



The Bel Air was eventually sold after three years, and now the new owner of the car is listing it for auction, of course after bringing it back to working condition.



First and foremost, we’re not going to insist too much on what the eyes can see, but it’s pretty clear this isn’t a new car. But on the other hand, as the seller says, the current look of the Bel Air is a testament to what it’s been through, so whoever buys it can just retain this “paint job” and use it as a daily driver.



Because yes, the car is now starting and driving properly, with the 283 V8 under the hood work correctly after receiving a bunch of fixes and new parts. Worth knowing is this unit has already been rebuilt just before the car was parked in 1985, and now it needs a thorough cleaning.



Needless to say, there are several other fixes and improvements in most areas, including new brakes, new tires, a 1956 interior that was installed at some point during its life, a rare factory high beam dimmer likely fitted by



