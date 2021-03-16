1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Drinks Alcohol, Runs 8-Second Quarter-Mile

The 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air is arguably one of the most elegant car designs of the 1950s. But they weren't just about the looks. Thanks to Chevy's 5.7-liter big-block V8, the 1957 Bel Air was also a hot-rod. It quickly became a common sight at drag strips.
The '57 Bel Air developed into a beloved and sought-after classic. Most collectors like it stock, but some opt to transform them into dragsters. And that's not a bad idea if it means you're saving an example that spent decades forgotten in a barn or a graveyard. This example here is by far the most ludicrous drag mod I've seen in a very long time.
Slammed impressively low on skinny front wheels and meaty rear tires, this 1957 Chevy packs an alcohol-injected, 8.7-liter big-block V8. That's one massive engine! The injection system is made by Kinsler and it also features Brodix heads. The mill roars through massive, side-exiting exhaust pipes and pokes through the hood proud as a peacock.
The car itself is really flashy, too, in a good way. It still carries most of the original chrome work, and it has been refinished in metallic blue paint with light blue and red accent stripes. It's not a rat rod, but it sports cartoon rat graphics on the doors.
But this Chevy is not just about looks and exhaust noise. It can run like hell and complete the quarter-mile in less than nine seconds effortlessly. Don't let the first test run fool you; watch until the end, and you'll see the Bel Air slingshot from start to finish in 8.54 seconds. And it hits almost 155 mph (250 kph) before the driver opens the parachute.
The owner of this beast has even bigger plans. He wants to replace the 8.7-liter V8 with a slightly bigger engine with hopes of getting the Bel Air to do seven-second quarter-mile runs. I am certainly looking forward to seeing this beauty back at the drag strip soon.
