1956 Chevrolet Bel Air "Shorty" Is a Divisive Hack Job, on Sale for $9,800

There are few more iconic models in Chevrolet's history than the 1956 Bel Air, a model that best embodies the flamboyant styling of the era that gave us another one of Chevy's legends, the original Corvette.
The Chevrolet Bel Air is one of those models that everyone instantly recognizes. You don't have to be an American or to have lived during those times to know one when you see one. It's one of those decade emblems that are so deeply engraved in our minds that we don't even think about how they got there anymore.
Well, prepare to have that image tainted forever by this modified 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air. We say "modified" even though "comically hacked" would be a much better description because the mighty sedan with its imposing lines and dimensions has now become something that resembles a real-world replica of a child's toy.
The owner completely removed the rear doors essentially turning the sedan into a coupe, though the proportions might seem a bit off. That's because, despite the best efforts of those who conducted the transformation, they very much are.
You could have probably gotten away with it if it weren't for the ridiculously short wheelbase. The metalwork itself seems pretty aptly done but the plan, not so much. It also makes for a pretty big two-seater since the conversion removes any chance of fitting more than two persons inside.
The seller doesn't say much about the vehicle's technical bits. It has a gas-powered V8 with Powerglide automatic transmission, an aluminum intake, and dual exhaust. It "runs [and] drives good", according to the person parting with the vehicle. Just so there was no doubt about it, they also say it is a "fun toy".
The problem with cars like this is that you can't really know how well they've been put together. Whenever the mods affect the vehicle's structure, there will always be safety-related worries and all you can do is take the seller's word for it. Then there's another thing: people don't usually take perfectly good cars and chop them off, so the Bel Air's frame might have had to suffer even before its meet with the circular saw.
This kind of oddities can always find a buyer as people can act on impulse rather than ration whenever they see something they like. If it struck a chord with you, then head over to its Craigslist page and make it yours. Just don't get mad when everyone starts to call you "Shorty".
