1960 Chevrolet Bel Air Bubble Top Spent 17 Years in a Garage, Flexes Original V8

1960 brought little changes to the Bel Air lineup, as it represented the second and the last year of the fourth generation whose production started only a year before. 25 photos



The 1960 Bel Air that we have here is one living example of the fourth-generation series, and while it’s not necessarily in its best shape, the car is on its way to achieving the glory that made it a popular



And it’s all because a previous owner started restoring the car only to eventually abandon it in a garage where it spent nearly two decades. Until one point when the owner’s wife said the car had to go, eBay user



As you could easily figure out by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, this Bel Air Bubble Top still needs plenty of fixes, including critical ones to make it road-worthy. In other words, you won’t be able to drive it home, with the seller explaining that patches for the floor pan and the trunk floor should be prioritized.



The good news is the 283 V8 under the hood is still the original one, and while it starts and runs, it can’t be used for a long drive.



