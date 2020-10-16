Calling This Abandoned Chevrolet a “Car” Might Sound Ridiculous at First

If you’ve been keeping an eye on autoevolution lately, you probably noticed that we have a hobby for project cars and barn finds, as both of them could represent the second chance that an abandoned vehicle might actually deserve to get back on the road.
In theory, that’s what makes finding a car abandoned in the middle of nowhere special, especially if there’s the smallest chance of bringing it back to mint condition.
For many people, calling this old Chevrolet Bel Air a “car” is something that sounds ridiculous, let alone restoring it completely.
And yet, as it turns out, several netizens out there have checked it out and decided to give it a shot, though, by the looks of things, the Bel Air doesn’t come cheap despite being mostly a wreck.
According to the listing posted on eBay, this 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible has allegedly been involved in an accident, so this is how it ended up in the condition that we can all check out in the gallery here. It goes without saying that it doesn’t run or drive, pretty much because it no longer has an engine or wheels.
But on the other hand, the braking system still seems to be there, so this is pretty much the only point where you can start should you want to restore it.
In case you’re wondering, this was once a black and yellow Bel Air with a contrasting interior, and according to the listing, the paint code is 696 while the trim code is 608. These numbers are particularly important because otherwise, it’s pretty hard to figure out what this Chevrolet is all about, especially since it’s all just a rusty pile of metal.
And of course, this Bel Air doesn’t come cheap, and the highest bid right now on eBay is $3,300. The “car” is “parked” in South Carolina.
