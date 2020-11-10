LS3-Powered 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Is the Old Measure of Cool

For the people living back in the 1950s and 1960s, one way to make a splash was to own some of the exciting cars of the age (much as it happens today, we reckon). And near the top of the exciting car list of that era was the Chevrolet Bel Air.
Introduced in 1950 and kept in production until 1981, the Bel Air knew fame starting with the second generation, which started being made in 1955. It is this one that not only ignited a frenzy back in its day, but also continues to draw hordes of fans thanks to the incredible customization projects of our time.
Like this one here. Completed in 2016 by RK Motors as a “frame-off rotisserie build,” this 1955 Bel Air is one of the finest of its breed, and it will go under the hammer this weekend in Las Vegas.
Wrapped in Mercedes-Benz silver paint and sporting a Jade roof and rear end, the shiny wonder on four wheels is powered by an LS3 engine linked to a 4-speed automatic transmission and capable of developing 525 hp.
The body of the car rides on a chassis tweaked by Art Morrison and sporting a fourth-generation Chevrolet Corvette suspension. The Bel Air is also equipped with Vintage Air, a modern audio system, 18-inch Schott Specialty wheels, and a Kooks stainless exhaust.
Since the car underwent the restoration process, only 1,100 miles (1,770 km) have been put on the odometer, making it literally brand new. And novelty can be found at the interior as well, where a garage called Chucks Hot Rod carefully crafted all the elements.
Auction house Mecum, the one selling this Bel Air, gives no estimate as to how much it expects to fetch for the car, but given how it is one of the finest examples out there, it probably won’t go down easy.
