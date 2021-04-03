1957 Chevy Bel Air Barn Find Sees Daylight After 25 Years, Has the Original 283

5 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air "Shorty" Is a Divisive Hack Job, on Sale for $9,800

The 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air was the final model of the second generation, but despite this, it still introduced a series of notable changes. 25 photos



The new 283 unit developed over 280 horsepower, and it could be ordered with an improved Turboglide transmission, though the previous two-speed automatic continued to be offered as well.



The example that you see here retains pretty much everything of the original model, boasting a package that could easily catch the attention of someone looking for an unmolested



Pulled from a barn quite recently after spending 25 years in the same place, the



The 283 engine still comes with the car, but on the other hand, we don’t know if it’s working or not. “I have not tried to run the engine or work on the brakes as of yet,” the seller explains.



The VIN confirms this is a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air 2400 fitted with a V8 engine and assembled in St. Louis, Missouri.



No information has been provided on the mileage, but a closer inspection is recommended anyway, especially after cleaning the body to determine just how rust-free everything really is.



One of them is the addition of a 283 small-block V8 engine that was introduced specifically for 1957 and then carried over to the third-generation series as well. Until then, the Bel Air was available with a choice of three engines comprising two straight-six units – 215 and 235, and one 265 V8. The new 283 unit developed over 280 horsepower, and it could be ordered with an improved Turboglide transmission, though the previous two-speed automatic continued to be offered as well. The example that you see here retains pretty much everything of the original model, boasting a package that could easily catch the attention of someone looking for an unmolested 1957 Bel Air. Pulled from a barn quite recently after spending 25 years in the same place, the Chevrolet obviously doesn't come in its best shape, though you'll probably be able to figure out what needs to be fixed and what doesn't after a thorough cleaning. However, eBay seller 1966hardtop guarantees "the frame, the trunk, and the body are extremely rust-free." The 283 engine still comes with the car, but on the other hand, we don't know if it's working or not. "I have not tried to run the engine or work on the brakes as of yet," the seller explains. The VIN confirms this is a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air 2400 fitted with a V8 engine and assembled in St. Louis, Missouri. No information has been provided on the mileage, but a closer inspection is recommended anyway, especially after cleaning the body to determine just how rust-free everything really is. As for the price of the car, this Bel Air doesn't come cheap. It's not listed for auction but with a fixed price, and it can be yours today if you're willing to pay $27,000 for it.

