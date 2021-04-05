1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Looks Like a Lemon, Hides Surprise Under the Hood

3 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Found While Going to Pick Blueberries, V8 Still Running

The Chevrolet Bel Air is one of the most iconic American cars ever built. It survived from 1949 to 1980, but the mid-1950s models are the most coveted. Many argue that the 1957 Bel Air is the best of the bunch, but the 1955 version is nothing to sneeze at either. It doesn't have the 57's big fins, but you'd be hard-pressed to find another car that blends stylish cues with hot-rod looks in such an appealing way. 15 photos



The two-door hard-top looks perfect on the outside, with all chrome work shining as if it just left the factory. The paint is also in excellent condition, but that's because the car repainted some years one. There's just one caveat here: this isn't the original color.



The two-tone livery is true to the original Bel Air layout, with one color covering the rear end, the upper rear fenders, and the top. However, Chevrolet didn't offer such an option back in 1955. The Bel Air palette included no fewer than 13 hues back then, but there was no yellow. The white paint used on the car does look a lot like the original India Ivory, though.



If anything, the slightly pale yellow bears some resemblance to Harvest Gold that Chevy had on offer in 1955, so it's not all that bad. The good news is that the interior was also reupholstered in these colors, with yellow and white vinyl covering the seats and the door panels for a proper 1950s look.



On top of that, it's been fitted with seat belts for all occupants and aftermarket features like air conditioning, dual CD stereo, an analog clock, and a chrome fire extinguisher. The American Racing Torq Thrust wheels are also of the aftermarket variety and give the Bel Air a sportier stance.



But the biggest surprise lurks under the hood in the form of a 5.7-liter V8 engine.



The odometer shows only 4,000 miles (6,437 km), but the actual mileage is unknown, and it's safe to assume that this Bel Air saw more than that before it had its engine replacement.



