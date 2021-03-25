One-Owner, All Original 1964 Chevrolet Bel Air Flexes Surprisingly Low Mileage

Old Android Auto Bug Breaking Down Google Maps Returns to Haunt Users Again

The 1964 Bel Air was the last model of the fifth generation, as Chevrolet then moved to the six series, with 1965 bringing a complete restyling comprising massive changes in every regard. 7 photos



The



And speaking of the original side, everything on the car is just the way Chevrolet wanted it to be back in 1964 when it built the car.



So you’re getting not only a super low mileage Bel Air, but also an all-original example still featuring the glass, the chrome, and everything else that was fitted on the car when it left the factory.



Owned by the same family since new, the Chevy still runs and drives, and all lights are in working condition. Only small fixes are needed here and there, and the original paperwork, which includes the purchase order and the bill of sale, goes with the car.



Needless to say, this is quite a time capsule, but the 6-cylinder engine is what could make some look elsewhere. On the other hand, this Bel Air is a great candidate for a restoration if you don’t mind having this engine under the hood, but also for a restomod if what you’re seeking is a boost of power.



But at the end of the day, you can get the car at a really low price, as the owner expects just $6,800 for it. Other offers are also accepted, and the Bel Air is parked close to Ortonville, Minnesota.

