1967 Pontiac GTO Hits the Drag Strip, Bravely Takes on Modern Challenger, Camaro

The Pontiac GTO is one of the hottest muscle cars from the late 1960s and early 1970s. Be it the early, boxier model or the more streamlined second-gen version, the GTO will stand out at any classic car meeting. Much more so if it's a rare and pristine drop-top from 1967.
With only 9,517 units built, GTO Convertibles from 1967 account for less than 15% of total GTO production for the year. Many of them are no longer around, so it's great to see a pristine example pop up from time to time. And it's even better if the owner races it at the drag strip.
The car you're looking at here is not a full-fledged dragster. This one's an almost all-original GTO with only a handful of changes. The larger and more modern, 17-inch wheels set it apart from other GTOs from the era, but beyond that, the exterior remains true to the original. Amazingly enough, it still features the original exhaust.
The cream interior looks as if the car rolled off the assembly line yesterday, and it comes with a few optional goodies, like a His and Hers shifter built by Hurst. It shows only 64,000 miles (103,000 km) on the odo but the big 6.6-liter V8 has been rebuilt.
The standard 400 engine was originally rated at 335 horsepower, but Pontiac also offered a higher output version good for 360 horses. The engine was rebuilt with original components, while the rear diff was updated with a positrac.
Now ready to hit any muscle car concours, the 1967 GTO Convertible showed up at the drag strip to run a few passes. The owner makes an initial sprint in 14.88 seconds at 87.06 mph (140.1 kph), which is in line with what Pontiac claimed the GTO could do back in the 1960s.
The driver is even brave enough to race against a modern Dodge Challenger. It runs the quarter-mile in 15.13 seconds at 88.29 mph (142.08 kph), about two-tenths slower than the Mopar. It then takes on a modern Chevrolet Camaro and runs its quickest sprint at 14.84 seconds and 89.03 mph (143.27 kph). The GTO is no match for the Camaro's 13.2-second run, but it's a cool race that brings together ponies from entirely different eras.
