Polar White 1970 Pontiac Trans Am Is $70K Worth of Muscle Well Done

We’ve seen enough restoration (and custom) car projects over the years to know that the end result is only as good as both the hardware and the passion that went into making it. And the 1970 Pontiac Trans Am we have here seems to be a fine representative of great investment in both categories.
In the world of classic muscle car collectors, this particular breed of Pontiac occupies a special place. It is perhaps not as visible as the more prominent Chevy Camaros and Ford Mustangs of yesteryear, but it has possibly an equally solid fanbase, whose members are willing to pay a small fortune to get their hands on one of these.
The Pontiac Trans Am we bring you today comes with a so-so sticker, one that reads $69,900. That’s the field cars of this kind usually play in, but it doesn’t make this particular Trans Am any less special.
Wrapped in a color called Polar White and sporting a blue interior, the Pontiac has been the subject of a restoration process completed around two years ago. During the process, most of the original parts were saved, but other new ones had to be installed, including, for instance, the front windshield or the exhaust system.
But for what it’s worth, we’re told the car comes in its original configuration. And that includes the Ram Air III engine up front, which got rebuilt during the restoration process using “stock components” and ended up tied to a reworked transmission. We are not told what the power levels of the engine are now, but for reference, back in its day, the Ram Air III was rated by Pontiac at 335 horsepower.
As said, this Pontiac Trans Am of the second generation is for sale, and it is going on Classic Car Studio for $69,900.
