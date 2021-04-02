Rare 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Macho Is a Matching Numbers Bird with Just 19K Miles

Not everybody was pleased to see Pontiac giving up on the 455 V8 and go for a 400 unit on the 1977 Trans Am, and brothers Dennis and Kyle Mecham are two of those who actually decided to do something about it.
The Trans Am Macho was therefore born out of their desire to provide the Pontiac with the performance package it deserved, as the conversion included everything from intake tweaks to new headers and shocks, as well as disc brakes on all wheels.
Needless to say, not a lot of these Machos were built, and the two brothers continued to refine their performance upgrades in the next years, with 1978 witnessing the introduction of a five-speed transmission and a turbo for increased output.
What we have here is a 1979 Macho, and boy, it looks so great. The car has most likely been babied during its entire life, and judging from the photos included by eBay seller versa23, you shouldn’t even think about things like rust, scratches, or anything that would require any major fixes.
The Macho still comes with the matching numbers L78 under the hood, and it is paired with a 4-speed manual transmission. The build sheet confirms this is a high-optioned bird, coming even with a Hooker roll bar. The paint on the car is still the original one, and “it really looks superb,” according to the listing.
The build sheets, the window sticker, and the full documentation are all still around, and the seller says that while some parts have already been replaced, the original ones are available should you want to bring the car back to factory specs.
But one particular tidbit that you’re going to love is the mileage. The odometer indicates just a little over 19,000 miles (30,500 km), and of course, they’re all original.
It goes without saying finding an original Macho in excellent condition is something truly rare these days, so obviously, this car can’t come cheap. The bird has been listed on eBay with a fixed price, and it can be yours for $64,900.
