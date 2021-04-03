All-Original 1986 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Found in a Barn Has Just 25K Miles

1986 witnessed the debut of several significant changes in the Firebird lineup, and one of the most notable was the demise of the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine, which was replaced by a 2.8-liter V6 as the standard unit in the lineup.
As far as the Trans Am was concerned, all models came standard with a new wraparound rear wing, with the engine lineup also suffering some changes, as the 305 HO L69 option was discontinued due to technical problems.
The Trans Am that we have here also comes with a 305 under the hood, though no further specifics on the engine have been provided, other than everything is running “like a brand-new car.”
And at the first glance, this isn’t necessarily a big surprise since the car has just 25,000 miles (40,200 km) on the block, as it has recently been pulled from storage. eBay seller thenarwh46 claims the car was found in a barn, but unfortunately, very little information has been shared in this regard, so we don’t know how much time the car spent in storage.
But judging from the photos included in the ad, the exterior looks pretty good, while the interior requires only minor fixes here and there.
On the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean the car is in mint condition, and the headlight motors, for example, would need to be replaced, according to the owner.
But at the end of the day, the car is fully original, and even the paint you see in these pictures is the one the Trans Am came with when it left the factory back in 1986.
The VIN code also confirms this is a 1986 Trans Am with a 305 unit under the hood. It was assembled in Norwood, Ohio.
The vehicle comes with a decent price given its condition, as it’s listed for $12,000, but the owner has also enabled the “Make Offer” button should you be interested in other deals.
The Trans Am that we have here also comes with a 305 under the hood, though no further specifics on the engine have been provided, other than everything is running “like a brand-new car.”
And at the first glance, this isn’t necessarily a big surprise since the car has just 25,000 miles (40,200 km) on the block, as it has recently been pulled from storage. eBay seller thenarwh46 claims the car was found in a barn, but unfortunately, very little information has been shared in this regard, so we don’t know how much time the car spent in storage.
But judging from the photos included in the ad, the exterior looks pretty good, while the interior requires only minor fixes here and there.
On the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean the car is in mint condition, and the headlight motors, for example, would need to be replaced, according to the owner.
But at the end of the day, the car is fully original, and even the paint you see in these pictures is the one the Trans Am came with when it left the factory back in 1986.
The VIN code also confirms this is a 1986 Trans Am with a 305 unit under the hood. It was assembled in Norwood, Ohio.
The vehicle comes with a decent price given its condition, as it’s listed for $12,000, but the owner has also enabled the “Make Offer” button should you be interested in other deals.