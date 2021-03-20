1971 Pontiac Trans Am Saved After 15 Years in Storage, Flaunts 455 HO Muscle

1971 brought little changes in terms of styling to the Trans Am series, but on the other hand, the bigger novelties happened inside and under the hood.
New for model year 1971, for example, were the new high-back bucket seats with integrated headrests, a worthy upgrade from the low-back seats that were offered on the 1970 version and which came with separate headrests.
Under the hood, the engine lineup shipped with reduced compression ratios, with the new 455 HO remaining a top option for those who wanted a boost of power, as its gross output was 335 hp, whereas the net figures were rated at 305 hp.
This is the engine powering the Trans Am that we have here as well, though this time, very few specifics are actually provided, and the condition of the 455 HO is as mysterious as it gets.
eBay seller bria_bough claims this Pontiac comes with all options available for model year 1971 and a 455 HO under the hood mated to an automatic transmission. We’re being told the car has been sitting for no less than 15 years, and now it needs to be fully restored, and the potato-quality pictures we’re provided with pretty much speak for themselves.
The bad news is that essential information is missing, so we can’t tell for sure this is the original engine under the hood, though given it spent plenty of years parked in storage, there’s a chance it is. But needless to say, an interested buyer should still inspect the car thoroughly before the purchase.
The VIN confirms this is a 1971 Trans Am, but on the other hand, information on the engine under the hood was only included starting with model year 1972, so we can’t tell for sure if the car came with the 455 HO fitted from the factory.
At first glance, this Trans Am has already attracted plenty of bids, with over 50 people fighting to get the car home. At the time of writing, the top bid is close to $34,000.
