Faster, More Capable 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder Is Ready to Join the Force

4 1978 Pontiac Trans Am Barn Find Is So Original It’ll Blow Your Mind

2 1981 Pontiac Trans Am Flaunts 23,000 Miles, Something Unexpected Under the Hood

1 Rare 1969 Pontiac Trans Am Ram Air III Has Taken the Pony Car Culture to the UK

Rare 1973 Pontiac Trans Am 4-Speed Proves Legends Never Get Old

The 1973 Pontiac Trans Am itself is the kind of car that instantly catches everyone’s attention, but the model someone has for sale online as we speak comes with something rather hard to find. 21 photos



Only some 1,400 such Pontiac Trans Ams have been produced for



Now, there are both good news and bad news about this



The car left the factory with a 455 under the hood, and the original documents included by the seller in the eBay listing confirm this. However, the unit putting the wheels in motion right now is a 1969 Pontiac 400 YD engine. However, there’s no information as to when this swap was made.



“I originally purchased the car as a numbers matching 455 but, unfortunately, the motor was replaced at some point in its life and here we are. I do not know if trans is original to car but looks correct. Linkage and underside all looks stock. Rear end and sway bars all look correct,” the seller says.



The car has been sitting for many years, we’re being told, and you can easily tell it after a quick look at the photos in the gallery. The body is overall pretty solid, but some rust is already there in the trunk. At first glance, though, it doesn’t seem to be something that would require too much work.



There are no photos with the interior, but a walkaround video lets you a take a glance inside. Some fixes would be required there, too, including for the driver’s seat.



All in all, this Trans Am has its pros and cons, there’s no doubt about it, but it’s still a legend that’ll look fantastic once fully restored. The auction has already reached $20,000, with three days left until it comes to an end.



It’s a four-speed transmission option, which the owner claims “it looks correct,” though right now, there’s no confirmation it’s the original unit or not.Only some 1,400 such Pontiac Trans Ams have been produced for the 1973 model year , so without a doubt, this example sold as part of a no-reserve auction by eBay user kbs_express is worth checking out closer.Now, there are both good news and bad news about this Trans Am , and it all starts with the engine.The car left the factory with a 455 under the hood, and the original documents included by the seller in the eBay listing confirm this. However, the unit putting the wheels in motion right now is a 1969 Pontiac 400 YD engine. However, there’s no information as to when this swap was made.“I originally purchased the car as a numbers matching 455 but, unfortunately, the motor was replaced at some point in its life and here we are. I do not know if trans is original to car but looks correct. Linkage and underside all looks stock. Rear end and sway bars all look correct,” the seller says.The car has been sitting for many years, we’re being told, and you can easily tell it after a quick look at the photos in the gallery. The body is overall pretty solid, but some rust is already there in the trunk. At first glance, though, it doesn’t seem to be something that would require too much work.There are no photos with the interior, but a walkaround video lets you a take a glance inside. Some fixes would be required there, too, including for the driver’s seat.All in all, this Trans Am has its pros and cons, there’s no doubt about it, but it’s still a legend that’ll look fantastic once fully restored. The auction has already reached $20,000, with three days left until it comes to an end.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.