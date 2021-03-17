Faster, More Capable 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder Is Ready to Join the Force

5 Kevin Hart Is Ready for New SpeedKore Muscle, the Hellraiser

2 Kevin Hart Photographed in a Vintage Mustang “Driving Erratically,” on His Phone

1 Kevin Hart Probably Added a New Ferrari 488 Pista to His Collection

More on this:

Kevin Hart Starts His Own Muscle Car Crew, Lands New Series

Kevin Hart loves all cars, but he’s developed a real passion for vintage American muscle. The only way to make it better is if he started his own muscle car crew. 1 photo



Discovery, MotorTrend, and HartBeat Productions have announced a new, original automotive series that will center around Kevin Hart’s endeavors to take a muscle car club off the ground. Called Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew (not the most original name, but a good one), the series is already in production and, according to a press release, will be heavy on two things: muscle cars and comedy.



Both are to be expected. Alongside



“Fans will have a ball experiencing this classic car journey through the eyes of Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz,” Alex Wellen, president and general manager of MotorTrend Group, says in a statement. “It's a 101 course on everything we love about car culture with the hilarity and humility that only Kevin and his crew can bring to storytelling.”



In addition to Hollywood movies and comedy shows,



The original eight-episode series will premiere on the MotorTrend app in the summer of 2021, at a date that will be announced later on. And that’s exactly what he did. Because your love of American muscle is only complete when you help spread it.Discovery, MotorTrend, and HartBeat Productions have announced a new, original automotive series that will center around Kevin Hart’s endeavors to take a muscle car club off the ground. Called Kevin Hart’s Muscle Car Crew (not the most original name, but a good one), the series is already in production and, according to a press release, will be heavy on two things: muscle cars and comedy.Both are to be expected. Alongside Hart , the series will feature the members of his Plastic Cup Boyz comedy crew, John Clausell, Ron Everline, Spank Horton, Harry Ratchford, and Joey Wells. Together, they will try to make it work in this niche, car collecting and car customizing, under the guidance of Lucky Costa of Hot Rod Garage, who will serve as crew house mechanic. Costa is the same guy behind Dax Shepard's rides on American Top Gear , another series that recently debuted on the same platform.“Fans will have a ball experiencing this classic car journey through the eyes of Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz,” Alex Wellen, president and general manager of MotorTrend Group, says in a statement. “It's a 101 course on everything we love about car culture with the hilarity and humility that only Kevin and his crew can bring to storytelling.”In addition to Hollywood movies and comedy shows, Hart has several other business endeavors that show that most of the stuff he touches turns to gold. For instance, he’s also been involved in YouTube and social media content creation.The original eight-episode series will premiere on the MotorTrend app in the summer of 2021, at a date that will be announced later on.

load press release