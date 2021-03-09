Kevin Hart Probably Added a New Ferrari 488 Pista to His Collection

Say what you will about Kevin Hart, his career, his jokes, or his personal life choices, but the man has incredible taste in cars. More importantly, though, he has enough money to be able to fully indulge in his passions for cars.
The actor and comedian, often dubbed “the hardest working man in showbiz,” is also one of the industry’s most passionate car collectors. His taste in cars is eclectic, so his collection is a gorgeous and envy-inducing mix of classics, muscle both vintage and new, massive SUVs, customs, and supercars.
An auto journalist could make a living just out of keeping track of Hart’s collection* (this is an exaggeration, but you get the point), but that doesn’t mean that new additions aren’t worthy of attention. Take, for instance, the latest: a black Ferrari 488 Pista.
The DuPont Registry believes this is the latest treat from Hart to himself, coming to join his three other Ferraris, two 488 GTBs, and one 458 Spider in the family garage. There’s no confirmation of that save for the fact that Hart posted two photos of himself with the car on social media at the weekend, with a vague caption about how we should #LiveLoveLaugh.
Unlike influencers, celebrities of Hart’s caliber rarely post photos of rentals, leases, or borrowed vehicles, so the assumption that the Pista is his holds some water. What influencers and celebrities have in common is the desire to show off and the apparent belief that something only happens if there’s a social media post about it.
Jokes aside, here’s to Hart’s excellent and enviable car collection. Just these past couple of months, the star has made headlines for replaced his wrecked one-off 1970 Plymouth Barracuda by SpeedKore with another SpeedKore build, the 1970 Dodge Charger “Hellraiser," and for allegedly driving erratically in his 1965 Mustang GT Convertible restomod by Revology.
A Pista is definitely a change in style, but it’s not a wrong one.
