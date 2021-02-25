Kevin Hart Photographed in a Vintage Mustang “Driving Erratically,” on His Phone

As the saying goes, “once bitten, twice shy:” a roundabout way of saying you’ve learned your lesson the first time around and are now more cautious when in similar situations. But not Kevin Hart.
A recent report claims the actor is in bad need of reevaluating his driving behavior: one Sunday, he took one of his vintage cars out for a drive on the freeway in Long Beach, California, and spent considerable time on his phone. Moreover, an eyewitness says, he was “driving erratically,” weaving in and out of traffic, though not speeding.
The eyewitness also has several photos of Hart at the wheel of a black Mustang, while on his phone, which they sold to British tab the Daily Mail. There are a couple of slightly different angles and backdrops, so either Hart pulled over a couple of times to be on his phone, or he was really texting and driving.
Texting and driving is illegal in most places but, more importantly, it is dangerous. Distracted driving remains a leading cause in car crashes, and you’d think someone who was nearly killed one year and a half ago in one would pay more attention. At least, that’s what the eyewitness says.
“He was on the freeway between Irvine and Long Beach. It was so erratic – he kept speeding up, slowing down and weaving in and out of traffic,” the tipster shares. “Kevin was there on the phone talking and texting. I just thought given all the accidents he's had, ‘Dude, what are you doing?’”
Hart never went above the legal 65 mph (105 kph), but still. The Mail tried to contact him for a comment but to no avail.
In September 2019, Hart was a passenger in his one-off 1970 Plymouth Barracuda restomod, which he’d bought for himself as a birthday present just months earlier. His friend was at the wheel and, though inexperienced, floored it, losing traction and sending the ‘Cuda down an embankment. Both driver and Hart, but not the rear seat passenger, suffered considerable back injuries. In the actor’s case, they required extensive surgery and months of therapy.
Kevin Hart, also known as the hardest working man in showbiz, is a known car collector and vintage muscle car lover. After the ‘Cuda was totaled, he treated himself to a new ride, a 1970 Dodge Charger dubbed Hellraiser and customized by SpeedKore, which also did the ‘Cuda.
