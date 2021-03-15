1981 Pontiac Trans Am Flaunts 23,000 Miles, Something Unexpected Under the Hood

Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio Has Big Enough Clover Leaves To Take on Tuned Camaro SS

So overall, this Pontiac Trans Am is quite a time capsule, and that comes at a price, unsurprisingly. Parked in Milford, Michigan, this rare classic can be yours for $29,000. Additional photos and even a walkaround video can be shared if you’re really interested in buying the car. That’s exactly what we have here: a 1981 Pontiac Trans Am that comes with super-low mileage and features almost everything original, with one major exception—the engine under the hood.That’s right, the unit putting the wheels in motion is no longer the one that Pontiac fitted the car with. Instead of the 301 (4.9L) engine that came with the Trans Am, you’re now getting a 403 (6.6L) that runs just like you’d expect it to run. The swap has been performed back in the ‘80s, they say, though no other specifics have been provided in this regard.According to the Craigslist seller, the car had just one owner (most likely until the car was purchased by the vendor), and it’s “extremely clean, top to bottom.” Indeed, the photos (which you can also see in the gallery) confirm the Trans Am comes in a pretty good shape. However, the seller does admit the paint “appears mostly original,” so we definitely recommend a closer inspection here.This Trans Am was a rather high optioned model, so you get power locks, power windows, air conditioning (which still runs properly), new tires and brakes, and even the original paperwork that also includes the build sheet.Everything is said to be in working condition, including the gauges, with the owner emphasizing that even the clock can keep the correct time.So overall, this Pontiac Trans Am is quite a time capsule, and that comes at a price, unsurprisingly. Parked in Milford, Michigan, this rare classic can be yours for $29,000. Additional photos and even a walkaround video can be shared if you’re really interested in buying the car.

